Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.50 and last traded at $121.66. Approximately 729,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 782,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

