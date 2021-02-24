Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 142,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,350. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

