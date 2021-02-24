Tompkins Financial Corp Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $866.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $903.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

