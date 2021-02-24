Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $30,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.72, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

