Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 500 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

