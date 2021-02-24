Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.