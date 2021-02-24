Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

