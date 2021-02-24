TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BLD opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.70.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

