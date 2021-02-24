Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.94.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock worth $31,020,935. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

