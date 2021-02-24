Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

