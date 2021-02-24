Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 122,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

