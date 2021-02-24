Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Incyte by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.