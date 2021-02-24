Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Pool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $318.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

