Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 20,673 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.