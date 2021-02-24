Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 365,312 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365,312 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of BX opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

