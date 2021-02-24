Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TSQ. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

