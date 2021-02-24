Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 387 call options.

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

