Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,555 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,533% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

BNS opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

