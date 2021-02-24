Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 1,038 call options.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,022,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,791,299.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,418 shares of company stock worth $29,550,241. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 282.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. Southern Copper has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

