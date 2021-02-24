Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,399% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $92.42.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $13,300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,834,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

