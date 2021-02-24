TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TransAlta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $9,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

