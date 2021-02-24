TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 2,192 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.