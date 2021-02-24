TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

