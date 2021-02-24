TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,990,000 after purchasing an additional 152,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist decreased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,071. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

