Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.92

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 3412196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$500.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

