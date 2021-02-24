Tricida Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average daily volume of 368 call options.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 45,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $391.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Tricida news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142 in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

