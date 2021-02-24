TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.83

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

