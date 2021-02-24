Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,011. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

