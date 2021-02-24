Truist Securiti Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AN stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,174 shares of company stock worth $17,605,239. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

