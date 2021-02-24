Truist Securiti Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

CLR opened at $24.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.