Truist Securiti Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 312,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

