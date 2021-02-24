Truist Securiti Comments on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on H. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

