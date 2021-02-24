TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0310 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $204,679.43 and approximately $27.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00243282 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002110 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010006 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

