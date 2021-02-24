Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading Down 7%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,515,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,721,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The firm has a market cap of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.