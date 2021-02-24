Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stake Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

