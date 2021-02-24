Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

