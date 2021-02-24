Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 320.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

UBER stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

