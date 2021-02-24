UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €46.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.41. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($70.56).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

