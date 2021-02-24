UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.92

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 94080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

