UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.56. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

