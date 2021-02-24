UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

UDR stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

