UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

