Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5139 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Unilever has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Unilever stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

