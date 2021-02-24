Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

