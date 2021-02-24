United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.48 ($46.45).

UTDI opened at €37.66 ($44.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

