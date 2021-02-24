Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Upwork updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPWK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 269,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,750. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -212.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $60.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

