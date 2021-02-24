Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $77.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

