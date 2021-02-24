Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.57, but opened at $62.00. Upwork shares last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 43,707 shares.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.68 and a beta of 2.15.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

