Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.97 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

