Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $13.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

UE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

